Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Natixis increased its position in Whirlpool by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

NYSE WHR opened at $200.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

