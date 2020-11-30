Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

