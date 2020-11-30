Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 570 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,607,000 after buying an additional 328,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.