Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $1,557,800.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) insider Yong Jin Lim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $1,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yong Jin Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

