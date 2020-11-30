Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.25% of Philip Morris International worth $83,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

