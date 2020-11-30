PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Major Shareholder Sells $106,072.00 in Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matthew Sirovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PAVmed alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Matthew Sirovich sold 100,000 shares of PAVmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00.

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $102.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAVM. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.