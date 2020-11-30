Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $88,569.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

