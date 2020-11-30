Ossiam Sells 868 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 321,437 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 121.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 313,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $19,262,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

