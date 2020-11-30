Ossiam Sells 7,397 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 563.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.