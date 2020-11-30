Ossiam Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,189,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,025,000 after purchasing an additional 638,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

