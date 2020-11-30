Ossiam Makes New Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 615,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,925,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Alleghany by 20.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Alleghany by 55.5% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

Shares of Y stock opened at $589.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.38. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.