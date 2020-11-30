Ossiam Makes New $183,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MAA opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
