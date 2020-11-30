Ossiam Makes New $183,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

