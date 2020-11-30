Ossiam Invests $185,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Shares of CPT opened at $97.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

