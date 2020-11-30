Ossiam Invests $164,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

UDR opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

