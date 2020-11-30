Ossiam Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 292.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American International Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

