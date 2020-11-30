Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

