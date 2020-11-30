Ossiam Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

