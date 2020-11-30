Ossiam Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ossiam lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Natixis grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 89,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,531,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,453,000 after purchasing an additional 386,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 125,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 369,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

HIG opened at $45.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.