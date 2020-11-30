Ossiam Buys New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.