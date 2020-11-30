Ossiam Buys New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

