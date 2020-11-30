Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 325.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $245,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of O opened at $61.64 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

