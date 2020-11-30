Ossiam Acquires 2,987 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

