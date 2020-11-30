Ossiam Acquires 2,976 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 381.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 165,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,282.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,945,742. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

