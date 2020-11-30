O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

ORLY opened at $443.15 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.11 and a 200-day moving average of $444.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.