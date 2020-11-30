Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head to Head Comparison

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.95 $33.34 million $0.65 19.57

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Online Vacation Center and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Online Vacation Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

