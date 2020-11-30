NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,345 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,610 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $158.94 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,708 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

