NuShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $6,335.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014961 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,348,751,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,948,671,354 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.