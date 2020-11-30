Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

