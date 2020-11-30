Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 798.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 224,557 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

