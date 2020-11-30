Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

