Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,730,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $162,999,000 after purchasing an additional 140,702 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $17,015,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

