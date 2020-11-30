Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

