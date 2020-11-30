NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CFO Sells $1,293,568.29 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

