NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NTAP opened at $53.26 on Monday. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 440,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

