Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $301,408.29 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 88,911 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $301,408.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UEPS stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

