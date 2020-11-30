NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Financial Review

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get NeoMagic alerts:

This table compares NeoMagic and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A ReneSola -7.07% 9.44% 4.11%

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReneSola $119.12 million 2.39 -$8.83 million $0.35 21.37

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReneSola.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoMagic and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.52%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

ReneSola beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.