Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Head to Head Contrast

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.55 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 110.27 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Alternatives International.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International -1.38% -2.23% -1.42% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

