Natixis Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Natixis cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,804 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 352.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $879.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.71.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.26.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.