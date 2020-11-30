Natixis Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -261.30 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

