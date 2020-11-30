Natixis Sells 406,664 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 789,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

