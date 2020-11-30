Natixis Sells 13,147 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Prologis were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

PLD opened at $100.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

