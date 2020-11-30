Natixis Purchases 68,345 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Natixis boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,345 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

