Natixis Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Natixis acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $51,990,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.46.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,422 shares of company stock worth $461,963 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

