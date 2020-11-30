Natixis Makes New Investment in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 392,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of First Horizon National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon National by 5.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. First Horizon National Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.