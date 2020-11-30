Natixis Invests $3.13 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.