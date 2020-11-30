Natixis Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,653 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,839. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

