Natixis Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BCE were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $43.99 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

