Natixis Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BCE were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $43.99 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

