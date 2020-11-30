Natixis Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 56,091 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

