Natixis Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,886 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

LHX stock opened at $194.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

